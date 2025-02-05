General Chauhan launches key infra projects in Karwar for Indian Navy’s growth

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), on Wednesday inaugurated key infrastructure projects at Naval Base in Karwar, Karnataka.

The event marked the opening of residential accommodation for Senior Sailors and a Main Distribution SubStation, significant milestones under Phase IIA of the ongoing Project Seabird.

Accompanied by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, SG Dastidar, DAS, FA (DS), and other senior officers, General Chauhan inaugurated the state-of-the-art facilities which are expected to enhance both living and operational conditions at the base.

The new residential accommodation, constructed by NCC Pvt Ltd of Hyderabad, consists of four towers with 240 dwelling units, designed to provide comfortable housing for Master Chief Petty Officers (MCPOs) and Chief Petty Officers (CPOs). This addition is part of the ongoing effort to improve the quality of life for senior sailors stationed at Karwar.

The Main Distribution SubStation, built by ITD Cementation India Ltd from Mumbai, features four 33/11 KV–35 MVA transformers, capable of delivering a stabilised 65 MVA power supply.

This system will support operational piers, accommodation units, and essential utilities at the Naval Base. Additionally, the station is backed by three 3 MVA Captive Power Plants, ensuring a reliable power supply even during emergencies.

These projects are part of the broader Phase IIA of Project Seabird, which aims to bolster the naval infrastructure at Karwar, enabling the berthing of more ships and submarines.

The phase also includes the development of a Naval Air Station, a full-fledged Naval Dockyard, and various logistics facilities. The ongoing construction has created 7,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs, further contributing to local economic growth.

The developments align with the national objective of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, with over 90 per cent of the materials and equipment sourced from Indian vendors.

Additionally, the project meets the environmental standards set by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), ensuring sustainable and responsible infrastructure growth, a statement from the Naval spokesperson stated.