CDS provides insight into 6th generation aircraft, debunks claims of Chinese supremacy

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has shared his insights about the supposed capabilities of China’s sixth-generation fighter aircraft, indicating that they are in all likelihood still in the developmental phase.

Addressing the claims regarding their advanced fighter jets, Gen Chauhan explained that numerous countries are pursuing sixth-generation fighter programs but he personally believes that all such developments are still some distance away from reaching full operational capability.

“It’s very difficult to assess these kinds of platforms with six-generation capability, especially when we’re only seeing brief external clips of the aircraft. A few seconds of footage are not enough to make definitive claims. It’s important to note that many nations are working on their sixth-generation programs, but I believe all of them are quite far from completion,” he said on the sidelines of Aero India 2025, underway at Bengaluru.

Gen Chauhan also referenced China’s earlier claims about the WS 10 and WS 15 engines used in their fifth-generation aircraft and the country’s hiring of former American and British Air Force pilots. “Such moves suggest that China is still refining not only its technology but also its tactics,” he remarked.

Further discussing his understanding of sixth-generation aircraft, the CDS clarified that a universally accepted definition does not yet exist.

However, he defined these next-gen aircraft as platforms capable of both manned and unmanned operations. These planes could serve as aerial command posts, controlling multiple unmanned systems such as drones, and allowing for a new approach to combat strategy.

“Sixth-generation aircraft would integrate numerous advanced technologies, such as sophisticated networks, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, to provide pilots with superior decision-making capabilities in combat,” Gen Chauhan noted.

He added that such aircraft would also include long-range smart weapons, enhanced stealth technology, and self-healing capabilities, marking a significant leap forward in aerial warfare.

While India is still progressing with its own fifth-generation fighter program, the AMCA, Gen Chauhan remains confident that the country’s defense innovations will continue to make strides in the near future, even as other nations continue to explore the evolving concept of sixth-generation aircraft.