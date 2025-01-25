Girls lead the charge in Veer Gatha 4.0

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan honoured the Super-100 winners of the Veer Gatha 4.0 competition here on Saturday.

This year’s saw participation, with 66 girls among the 100 winners from across the country. Each recipient was presented with a cash award of Rs 10,000, a medal, and a certificate in recognition of their achievement.

These exceptional students will also join approximately 10,000 special guests at the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on Sunday.

In his address, Singh congratulated the winners and praised the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education in advancing the Veer Gatha initiative.

He highlighted the involvement of over 1.76 crore students in this edition, commending the students’ enthusiasm, intelligence, and patriotism.

The Defence Minister expressed particular pride in the high representation of girls in the Super-100 list.

He spotlighted Nemneineng, a Class 10 student from Manipur, who overcame significant personal hardships after losing her parents, yet continued her studies and earned her place among the winners.

Singh emphasized that a true hero is someone who uplifts the nation and brings new direction to society.

He also highlighted India’s growing global stature, attributing much of the progress to the hard work of every Indian, including its brave soldiers, scientists, and the creative, energetic youth.

He also encouraged the students to remain determined in the face of challenges, while maintaining humility and respect for others as they pursue their goals. He also emphasized the importance of national pride in shaping the future of the country.

The Minister of Education spoke about the importance of initiatives like Veer Gatha in educating students about the valour and sacrifices of gallantry award winners.

With participation from over 2.5 lakh schools, the competition, which included activities like painting, drawing, and essay writing, helped students pay tribute to the nation’s heroes. He praised the Super-100 winners for their creativity and enthusiasm, encouraging them to continue to contribute to the nation’s progress.

During the ceremony, Param Vir Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar shared his experiences from the 1999 Kargil War, urging the students to embody bravery and integrity in their daily lives.

He reminded them that true bravery isn’t just seen on the battlefield but also in everyday acts of standing up for what is right.