Future wars to include hybrid warfare: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has stated that unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional wars. He added that the world is interconnected, and the ongoing geostrategic uncertainties and the complex global situation will affect everyone.

Singh was addressing the biannual Army Commanders’ Conference being held here. “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade, and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that the Armed Forces consider all these facets while planning and formulating strategies,” he said.

Urging the armed forces to adopt a dynamic perspective planning to address both the long-term and short-term challenges, the Defence Minister said that in the present global context, the importance of Military Intelligence incorporating the modern technology cannot be stressed upon more.

Two days after rounds were fired in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch following a failed infiltration attempt by the Pakistan Army, the Defence Minister spoke about the current situation along the northern borders. He expressed full confidence in the troops and complimented the Armed Forces for their vigilance and firmness, urging them to continue the same.

“I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region, and this must continue,” he said.

In his concluding remarks, the Defence Minister said that the issues related to defence diplomacy, indigenisation, information warfare, defence infrastructure, and force modernisation should always be deliberated upon in such a forum. “Doctrinal changes should be made whenever necessary to make the Armed Forces future-ready. The recommendations and suggestions made by the senior leadership in such a forum as Commanders’ Conference should be deliberated upon and be taken to a logical conclusion with midcourse review and modification if required,” he said.