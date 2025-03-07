Defence Minister interacts with Navika Sagar Parikrama II crew on the eve of International Women’s Day

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday engaged in an interaction with the crew members of Navika Sagar Parikrama II (NSP II), the Indian Navy’s two-women sailing expedition circumnavigating the globe.

The meeting highlighted the government’s dedication to fostering gender inclusion in the armed forces and applauded the vital contributions of women in maritime operations.

During the interaction, the defence minister commended the courage, dedication, and resilience of the NSP II crew, who have undertaken this demanding voyage as a testament to Nari Shakti (women’s power) in endurance missions.

He congratulated them on achieving significant milestones, including successfully navigating Point Nemo, the most remote location in the ocean, and crossing Drake Passage, one of the world’s most treacherous waterways.

Recognizing the invaluable role of women in strengthening national security, Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing opportunities for women in the defence sector.

He reaffirmed the government’s vision of a gender-inclusive armed force, encouraging more young women to pursue careers in defence and adventure sports.

The expedition, manned by two women officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, began on October 2, last year, from Goa. The officers underwent intensive training in navigation, weather management, and ocean survival before embarking on their remarkable journey.

Currently on the fourth leg of their voyage, the crew is expected to reach Cape Town, South Africa, on April 1, before completing their 23,400 nautical miles (43,300 km) journey in Goa by the end of May.