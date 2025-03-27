4 mentally-challenged children die due to suspected food poisoning in Lucknow

Four children of Nirvana Sansthan, where destitute mentally-challenged boys and girls are given shelter, died due to suspected food poisoning in the state capital. As many as 15 children were under treatment at the hospital.

On Thursday morning, DM Visakhaji and Commissioner Roshan Jacob reached Lokbandhu Hospital and took stock of the situation and enquired about the children’s condition.

According to sources, three children — a boy and two girls– had succumbed by Wednesday while a boy died on Thursday morning. According to the incident, four days back, the health of 70 mentally-challenged children in the government-run Nirvana Sansthan on Mohan Road deteriorated due to food poisoning.

As many as 24 children were admitted to Lokbandhu Hospital. Others are undergoing treatment while six children have been discharged.

On Wednesday, the District Magistrate, along with the team, reached the institution and inspected the place, took information about the case from the institution operator, superintendent, and employees.

The health of the children deteriorated after having dinner on the night of March 22. According to the institution administration, children were given normal food on Saturday night. After some time, the health of three children deteriorated. They started having stomach pain and vomiting. All were admitted to the hospital. After some time, other children also complained of the same problem.

The administration conducted a postmortem of the three bodies. The cause of death could not be clear from the postmortem report. Visra and heart are preserved. After the viscera investigation report comes, the cause of death will be known. However, there is a possibility of food poisoning, sources said.

Medical Superintendent of Lokbandhu Hospital, Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi, said that a total of 24 children were brought here after they had vomiting and diarrhea. Six children have been discharged. Right now, 15 children are undergoing treatment. The infection may be due to contaminated food or water, he said.

CMO Dr N B Singh said that the health department team was sent the information about the children being ill. A total of 70 children were ill in the institution, including 24, who were sent to Lokbandhu Hospital. Children’s health was being monitored, he said..