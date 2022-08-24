Girl killed by mother’s paramour for objecting to illicit relations

A young boy killed a 17-year-old girl in broad daylight on Wednesday by slitting her throat with a knife on the street for objecting to his illicit relationship with her mother. The incident occurred in Mundka Police Station area of Delhi.

After committing the crime, the 18-year-old accused who has been identified as Harish, tried to flee the spot, but he was overpowered by the public present nearby after a hot chase.

On receiving the PCR call, a police team reached the spot where a girl was found lying in a critical condition. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The police team arrested the accused who is a resident of Kacchi Colony area, Lekh Ram Park, Tikri Border, Delhi.

In initial inquiry, it was revealed that the accused was living in the house of the deceased and was working in a factory at Bahadurgarh with the mother of the deceased girl.

He disclosed that he was having a relationship with the deceased’s 48-year-old mother. Since her daughter had objection to their relationship, he decided to eliminate her.

A crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called at the spot for the inspection. A case of murder has been registered at Mundka Police Station. Further investigation is on.