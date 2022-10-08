8-year-old girl killed to avenge enmity with her brother

To avenge enmity with the neighbour, a youth kidnapped his 8-year-old sister and killed her just one kilometre away from her house under Narela Police Station in Outer North Delhi. Police have arrested the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer-North Delhi District, Devesh Kumar Mahla said, the information about the disappearance of an 8-year-old girl was received at around 10 pm on Friday night. A case of kidnapping was registered and a search for the girl was started.

On scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed about 150 meters away from the victim’s house, the girl was seen walking with a man on the main road in the footage. Police succeeded in identifying the person. He was later traced and apprehended at about 11.30 in the night.

During the interrogation, he first tried to mislead the police. However, during further interrogation and cross verification, he confessed to committing the crime, said police.

The accused revealed that he had a strained relationship with the victim’s brother, who lives in his neighbourhood. They had fought among themselves on some of the occasions in the past, added police.

After the confession, the accused was arrested and IPC section of murder was added to the case. The body of the deceased girl, drenched in blood, was recovered. Further investigation in the matter is being carried out.