The wedding festivities were turned into mourning after Anchal, the bride to be, was shot dead by a desperate lover who also killed her father and injured brother on Saturday night in Shivpuram Colony of TP Nagar area.

Police have arrested two women followed by an FIR against Sagar, his cousin Mohit, mother Rekha and his mausi Manju.

According to the FIR, Sagar, accompanied by his cousin Mohit, killed Anchal (19) and her father Rajkumar at their house on Saturday night. Her brother who also sustained bullet injuries, however, survived the attack and was admitted to the hospital where he is being given treatment.

SHO of TP Nagar police station Dinesh Chand informed that accused Rekha and Manju have been arrested while raids are still going on to arrest others including prime accused Sagar.

According to the police, Anchal was supposed to get married on the coming Tuesday and her family and relatives were busy with the pre-wedding celebrations. On Saturday midnight, Sagar and his cousin Mohit entered the house and shot at Rajkumar, Anchal’s father. Hearing the screams of her father Anchal came out running where she was shocked to see her blood-drenched father lying on the floor. Before she could realise anything, Sagar fired some gunshots at her that became fatal. They then ran away from there while firing some shots at her brother.

The family members and close relatives who were present there because of the wedding were taken aback. They immediately informed TP Nagar police station and rushed all three to the hospital where Anchal and Rajkumar were declared dead while her brother was admitted with bullet injuries.

The SHO said that Sagar used to live in the neighbourhood of Anchal at his mausi Manju’s house in Shivpuram Colony of TP Nagar area. Sagar was attracted towards Anchal and it was a one-sided love. Meanwhile, her marriage was fixed in Bijnor.

The wedding ceremony was scheduled for June 30. Family and close relatives had also arrived and pre-wedding functions had started. Disturbed by the wedding of Anchal, an angry Sagar decided to eliminate her for which he took the help of his cousin Mohit.

On Saturday he had started drinking from the evening with Mohit and some of their friends. He visited the house of Anchal many times in the evening but no one was suspicious about the intentions of their neighbour’s relative. He entered the house at midnight and committed the crime.