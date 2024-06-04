Delhi’s GGSIPU bags ‘Rising Star’ award in QS World Rankings

Delhi’s Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has been awarded with the ‘Rising Star’ award by the QS World Rankings for showing the highest improvement among Indian institutions during the last 12 months, an official communiqué said on Tuesday.

This comes after the IP university debuted in the QS Ranking as a part of its previous edition. Senior Vice- president of the QS, Ben Sowter, presented the honor to the University at the QS EduData Summit 2024 in Washington DC, where the “QS World University Rankings 2025,” were released on Tuesday.

The University had made its maiden entry last year at 1401+ position, and has recorded the highest jump among Indian institutions by getting in the 1001-1200 category.

IP University is the only University of the Govt of NCT of Delhi that has been included in this rating system.

Lieutenant Governor Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena, who is also the Chancellor of the University, congratulated Vice Chancellor Prof Mahesh Verma, faculty, staff, and students of the University for this achievement.

Verma maintained that there are only 46 Indian Universities included in the rankings this year, and sharing the details of the University’s achievements in this edition of the rankings, he highlighted that the varsity has been included among the top 500 global institutions on the ground of citations per faculty.

He added that while in the 2024 edition, the university had surpassed 6.5 per cent of the global institutions ranked by the QS, this year the number has gone up to 33.4 per cent.

He added that the university is improving significantly in the academic and employer reputation, wherein it is listed at the 601+ level in QS rankings 2025.

Laying out his vision for the near future, Verma said that the efforts would be made to expand the global footprints by engaging more and more international faculty and students.

He further said IP is one of the few universities in the country that are ranked A++ by the NAAC in addition to securing a high rank in the prestigious rankings.

The QS World University Rankings is a portfolio of comparative college and university rankings by a higher education analytics firm called Quacquarelli Symonds.