Dr. Mahesh Verma re-appointed GGSIPU vice-chancellor

Lieutenant Governor of Delh Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is also the chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), on Thursday, re-appointed Dr. Mahesh Verma vice-chancellor of the university for another term.

A government order of the Directorate of Higher Education read: “The Hon’ble Lt. Governor, Delhi/Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is pleased to re-appoint Dr. Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for another term attaining the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.”

“Other terms & conditions of the re-appointment of the Vice-Chancellor shall be as per the statutory provisions of Act/ Statutes of GGSIP University, Delhi,” the order further said.

Professor Dr. Verma, VC of the GGSIPU, Delhi has formerly been the dean of the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi.

He is also the president of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) India Division and the International Association for Disability and Oral Health (IADH) India Chapter.

The GGSIPU on June 4 was given the ‘Rising Star’ award by the QS World Ranking for showing the highest improvement among Indian institutions during the last 12 months, an official communiqué had said.

This comes after the IP University debuted in the QS rankings as part of its previous edition. Senior Vice-President of the QS Ben Sowter presented the honour to the university at the QS EduData Summit 2024 in Washington DC, where the “QS World University Rankings 2025” were released on Tuesday.

The IP University is the only university of the government of NCT of Delhi that has been included in this rating system.

The Delhi LG had also congratulated the VC Dr. Verma, the faculty, staff, and the students of the University on this achievement.