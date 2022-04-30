Gen Manoj Pande takes charge as Army chief

Gen Manoj Pande took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff today, succeeding Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on the latter’s retirement.

Gen Pande is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to lead the Indian Army.

”Gen Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC takes over as the 29th #COAS of #IndianArmy from Gen M M Naravane,” the Indian Army tweeted.

Gen Pande was previously the Army’s vice chief, a charge he took in February when he replaced Lt Gen C P Mohanty. Gen Pande was the head of the Eastern Army Command before becoming Vice Chief of the Army and was responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.

Gen Pande was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) in December 1982.

On his last day in office, Gen Naravane laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on Saturday and received the guard of honour at the South Block lawns before relinquishing his post. He was also presented with the ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns.

Gen Naravane, along with his wife Veena, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. ”Had a wonderful meeting with the Army Chief, General MM Naravane, who is going to retire today after serving the nation for 42 years. His contributions as a military leader have strengthened India’s defence capabilities & preparedness. I wish him success in his future endeavours,” Rajnath tweeted later.