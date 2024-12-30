Gen Dwivedi visits Dehradun, reviews operational preparedness of Army Units

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi recently visited Dehradun to review the operational preparedness of the Uttar Bharat Area and Golden Key Division. Accompanied by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command, he engaged with troops stationed in the region and evaluated the area’s defence capabilities.

According to an Army spokesperson, during his visit, the COAS was briefed by Lieutenant General DG Misra, General Officer Commanding of Uttar Bharat Area, and Major General Naveen Mahajan, General Officer Commanding of the Golden Key Division. The briefings provided an in-depth overview of the region’s operational strengths, ongoing security measures, and ongoing infrastructure developments.

Gen Dwivedi also took the opportunity to interact with the soldiers and commended their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to the nation’s security. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peak operational efficiency and adaptability, particularly in light of the rapidly evolving security landscape. The COAS highlighted the Army’s continuous efforts to modernize equipment, enhance training programs, and encourage innovation to tackle future challenges.

In addition, he reiterated the leadership’s strong commitment to the welfare of soldiers and their families, recognizing the sacrifices made in the service of the country. During a special address, he conveyed his best wishes for a successful and prosperous 2025 to all personnel. This visit underscores Gen Dwivedi’s proactive approach to ensuring mission readiness and boosting troop morale, especially in the face of challenging operational environments.