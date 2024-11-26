Gen Dwivedi encourages Elite Athletes at Army Sports Institute

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited the Khelo India Sports Hostel and the Army Girls Sports Company at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune today. These cutting-edge facilities are a collaborative effort between the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Army, aimed at nurturing elite sports talent through world-class infrastructure and training programs.

The recently inaugurated Khelo India Sports Hostel, with a 300-bed capacity, provides equal opportunities for male and female athletes to access premier training resources. It serves as a vital component of India’s mission to cultivate top-tier sports talent under the Khelo India initiative.

During his visit, General Dwivedi received a comprehensive briefing on the facilities’ layout, operations, and training programs. He also interacted with elite athletes from the Army Sports Institute and cadets from the Army Girls Sports Company, offering words of encouragement and reinforcing the Army’s commitment to their development.

Advertisement

The Khelo India Sports Hostel and the Army Girls Sports Company underscore the nation’s focus on empowering athletes and fostering excellence. These initiatives aim to prepare the next generation of champions while aligning with India’s broader sports development vision.