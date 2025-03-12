HC allows painting, lighting of Sambhal’s mosque

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday approved white washing and painting in outer walls of Sambhal’s Jama Masjid.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been given a week’s time to complete the work. The High Court has ordered the ASI to paint the mosque and put up lights.

The court said, “The Masjid Committee can do white washing and painting on the outer walls of the mosque. During Ramadan, the mosque could be decorated with lighting , but during this time, there should be no harm or any kind of damage to the structure.”

The single bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Aggarwal pronounced the order on Wednesday.

On February 25, the lawyer of the Jama Masjid Committee, Zahuh Asghar, filed a petition in the High Court for white washing of the mosque. The petition said that the mosque gets white washed and painted before Ramadan every year. But this time the authorities are not giving permission for this.

However, the Hindu side opposed white washing and painting of the mosque. They said that the evidence of the temple can be erased by white washing and painting and therefore permission should not be given.

Earlier in compliance with the court order, the ASI filed an inquiry report. In the report, the Archaeological Survey of India said there is no need for white washing and painting of the mosque. During the investigation, dirt and bushes have been found to grow in the mosque. Its photographs were also filed by ASI in the court.

The court had directed ASI to clean the mosque and bushes.