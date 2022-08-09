Gehlot urges Central government to get ‘National Monument’ status for Mangarh Dham

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the Central government to get ‘National Monument’ status for Mangarh Dham to pay a rich tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the tribals and the contribution of Shri Govind Guru.

In a letter wrote to a the Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, CM demanded the ‘National Monument’ status for Mangarh Dham in Banswara district of Rajasthan.

Gehlot said that in 1913, the British Army opened fire on the tribals who had gathered under the leadership of Shri Govind Guru in Mangarh of Banswara district, in which over 1500 of them sacrificed their lives.

In order to pay a rich tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the tribals and the contribution of Govind Guru, the State Government built Tribal Freedom Struggle Museum at Mangarh Dham, he said.

Along with this, a road has been constructed till Mangarh Dham and various works have been taken up for the development of this site, CM added.

The demand to declare Mangarh Dham a national monument by locals and representatives of the tribal/tribal-dominated areas of Banswara and Dungarpur has been a long pending one, Gehlot reminded.

Gehlot further requested the Prime Minister to give the status of national monument to Mangarh Dham, so that true tribute can be paid to the great saint Shri Govind Guru, who made invaluable sacrifice and contributed towards the awakening of new consciousness among the tribals in the area.