  Gehlot increases honorarium of part-time priests

Gehlot increases honorarium of part-time priests

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 18, 2023 11:37 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given approval to increase the honorarium of part-time priests serving in temples under the control of the state government.
This decision, coupled with a substantial financial provision of Rs 5.93 crore, aims to facilitate temples’ repairs, decoration, painting, and overall upgradation in a total of 593 temples under the State Devasthan Department.

The increase in honorarium is a testament to the Chief Minister’s commitment to recognise the vital role played by part-time priests in religious institutions.

The honorarium for these priests will rise from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per month, ensuring their financial well-being while they continue their sacred duties. The honorarium of part-time priests in self-sufficient temples had previously been raised to Rs 5,000.

Furthermore, the proposal includes a budget allocation of Rs 5.93 crore, equating to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per temple, to undertake repair and upgradation works in 390 state direct charge temples and 203 state self-reliant temples.

These vital funds will facilitate necessary improvements, including dressing, painting, and repair works, to ensure the temples’ structural integrity and enhance the spiritual experience for devotees.

The Chief Minister’s announcement regarding the increase in honorarium for priests and the provision for temple repairs and upgradation was made during the budget for the financial year 2023-24.

With the approval granted, it is evident that the government is steadfast in its commitment to preserving the cultural and spiritual legacy of Rajasthan and ensuring the well-being of those who contribute to its religious fabric.

