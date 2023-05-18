Gehlot increases honorarium of part-time priests

The increase in honorarium is a testament to the Chief Minister’s commitment to recognise the vital role played by part-time priests in religious institutions.
The honorarium for these priests will rise from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per month, ensuring their financial well-being while they continue their sacred duties. The honorarium of part-time priests in self-sufficient temples had previously been raised to Rs 5,000.
Furthermore, the proposal includes a budget allocation of Rs 5.93 crore, equating to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per temple, to undertake repair and upgradation works in 390 state direct charge temples and 203 state self-reliant temples.
The Chief Minister’s announcement regarding the increase in honorarium for priests and the provision for temple repairs and upgradation was made during the budget for the financial year 2023-24.