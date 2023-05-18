Gehlot increases honorarium of part-time priests

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given approval to increase the honorarium of part-time priests serving in temples under the control of the state government.

This decision, coupled with a substantial financial provision of Rs 5.93 crore, aims to facilitate temples’ repairs, decoration, painting, and overall upgradation in a total of 593 temples under the State Devasthan Department.

The increase in honorarium is a testament to the Chief Minister’s commitment to recognise the vital role played by part-time priests in religious institutions.

The honorarium for these priests will rise from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per month, ensuring their financial well-being while they continue their sacred duties. The honorarium of part-time priests in self-sufficient temples had previously been raised to Rs 5,000.

Furthermore, the proposal includes a budget allocation of Rs 5.93 crore, equating to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per temple, to undertake repair and upgradation works in 390 state direct charge temples and 203 state self-reliant temples.