GARUD SHAKTI 24: India, Indonesia enhance Special Forces Cooperation in Jakarta

A 25-member Indian Army contingent has departed for Cijantung, Jakarta, Indonesia, to participate in the 9th edition of the India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise GARUD SHAKTI, scheduled from November 1 to 12. Representing India, the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) will engage with the 40-member Indonesian Special Forces unit, Kopassus.

Exercise GARUD SHAKTI 24 aims to build familiarity with each other’s tactical approaches, improve interoperability, and strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation between the two armies. Through a range of discussions and tactical drills, the exercise is set to deepen military cooperation and foster a strong bond between the two nations.

The exercise will focus on planning and executing special operations, with training in advanced Special Forces skills, as well as the sharing of innovations in weaponry, equipment, and operational techniques. GARUD SHAKTI will also include joint jungle operations, simulated strikes on terrorist camps, and a final Validation Exercise, combining basic and advanced skills. Cultural exchanges between the contingents will further enhance bilateral ties.

This collaborative training offers a platform for both nations to strengthen their military partnership, share best practices, and work toward shared security goals.