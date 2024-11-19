Gap between science and farmers needs to be reduced: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Stressing the importance of solution and extension systems of scientific innovations, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Tuesday that Krishi Vigyan Kendras of India, in collaboration with agricultural technology management agencies, are also working to provide knowledge and skills to farmers.

He said the lab-to-land gap between science and farmers has to be reduced. ”We are continuously making efforts to ensure timely delivery of correct information from scientists to farmers. Krishi Vigyan Kendra is also making many efforts in this direction,” he added.

Addressing the Global Soils Conference 2024 organised in PUSA New Delhi through video conferencing, Chauhan said the government was also going to start the programme of Modern Agriculture Chaupal in which scientists would continuously interact with the farmers and give information and also solve the problems.

Apart from this, private and NGO-led extension services have brought advanced technology to the farmers and farmers are now taking advantage of it, he noted.

The Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Minister said that the basic mantra of Indian culture is the belief in a shared consciousness among all beings. ”Our sages have taught that there is only one universal consciousness in everyone; hence, the whole world is one family, and we should treat everyone as our own. This consciousness is not limited to humans but extends to animals as well. He also added that it is also present in the soil, emphasising that soil is not lifeless but living,” he said.

Chouhan emphasised that soil health is a matter of serious concern today. India has made remarkable progress in agriculture since independence.

He said the adoption of high-yielding crops and their varieties, better irrigation techniques, and modern agricultural systems have ensured food security for millions of Indians.

Following this, the Rainbow Revolution further diversified agriculture through horticulture, dairy, aquaculture, poultry, and other sectors, making agriculture a main pillar of the Indian economy. “I am pleased to share that India now produces 330 million tonnes of food grains annually, contributing significantly to global food trade and generating USD 50 billion in export earnings,” the Union Agriculture minister said.

He added that increasing use and dependence on chemical fertilizers, indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources, and unstable weather have put pressure on the soil. ”Today India’s soil is facing a major health crisis. According to many studies, 30 per cent of our soil has been spoiled. Soil erosion, salinity, and pollution are reducing the level of essential nitrogen and micronutrients in the soil. The lack of organic carbon in soil has weakened its fertility and resilience. These challenges not only affect production but will also create livelihood and food crises for farmers in the times to come, the Union Minister said.

Pointing out that the government has taken many initiatives for soil conservation and which leads to higher soil fertility. ”Making Soil Health Cards was started in 2015 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More than 220 million cards have been made and given to farmers.”

The Union Minister said an organic basic development compilation has been created for the North East and farmers in these 8 states are being motivated to adopt organic farming practices while protecting the biodiversity of the ecologically sensitive area. The work of making natural farming a mission is also going on in India.

The Union Agriculture Minister also added that farmers are the biggest guardians of the soil and they have to be empowered through education, encouragement, and modern scientific information, adding that youth should also be included in this.

He urged all participants to consider solutions that can be implemented on a large scale that will benefit not only the farmer but the entire humanity and the entire fauna and trees.

The Government of India was committed to supporting initiatives that ensure sustainable and profitable agriculture, resilient ecosystems, and food security for all, he stated.