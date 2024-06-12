Gadkari, Scindia take charge of their ministries in Modi Cabinet 3.0

Nitin Gadkari, who took charge as the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways for the third consecutive time in the BJP-led NDA government under Modi 3.0, on Wednesday said India would be equipped with world-class modern infrastructure at an accelerated pace under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership.

Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra also took charge as ministers of state (MoS).

MoRTH Secretary Anurag Jain and other senior officials welcomed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Ministers of State Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra at the Transport Bhawan premises here.

On the occasion, Gadkari conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for reassigning him this role in Modi 3.0 and assured that “India will be equipped with world-class modern infrastructure at an accelerated pace under Modi Ji’s visionary leadership”.

Meanwhile, Jyotiraditya M Scindia assumed charge as Union Minister in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Dr. Majumdar, Minister of State in the Ministry of DoNER, along with the senior officers of DoNER Ministry welcomed the Union Minister. After assuming the charge, Scindia met senior officials of the ministry and reviewed the schemes.

While interacting with the media, Scindia said the prime minister has always prioritised the North Eastern region, and “we are committed to realising the Prime Minister’s vision”.

“It is our commitment to accelerate the development of this region and establish new benchmarks for modern development,” he said.