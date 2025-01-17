Scindia unveils citizen-centric telecom initiatives

In a landmark move to enhance telecom accessibility, security, and empowerment across India, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday launched a suite of citizen-focused initiatives.

Key highlights of the event included the launch of the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App, National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0 and the inauguration of the Intra Circle Roaming facility at DBN Funded 4G Mobile Sites.

The Sanchar Saathi Mobile App is a user-friendly platform designed to fortify telecom security and empower citizens. While launching the Mobile Application, the minister highlighted, “This initiative not only provides access to opportunities but also ensures a secure environment for all users.”

He emphasised that the Sanchar Saathi App is committed to maintaining the security, safety, and trustworthiness of telecom networks for everyone.

The Sanchar Saathi Mobile App, available for both Android and iOS platforms, provides users with critical tools to secure their telecom resources and combat telecom frauds. Key features include:

–Chakshu – Reporting Suspected Fraud Communications (SFC): Users can report suspected calls and SMS using app and directly from mobile phone logs;

–Know Mobile Connections in Your Name: Citizens can identify and manage all mobile connections issued in their name, ensuring no unauthorised usage;

–Blocking Your Lost/ Stolen Mobile Handset: Lost or stolen mobile devices can be swiftly blocked, traced and recovered; and

–Know Mobile Handset Genuineness: The app offers an easy way to verify the authenticity of mobile handsets, ensuring users purchase genuine devices.

With over 90 crore smartphone users in the country, the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App aims to ensure that every individual has access to these vital services with just a few taps on their smartphone.

The Union Minister launched the National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0 by unveiling its vision document. Mr Scindia highlighted that NBM 2.0 builds on the success of NBM 1.0, under which nearly 8 lakh towers were established.

He remarked, “Broadband subscriptions have increased from 66 crore to 94 crore. This growth serves as the fulcrum, the foundation, and the basis for the launch of NBM 2.0.”

He further elaborated, “Today, India has emerged as a global leader in both telecom and digital sectors. Over 531 million Indians are now connected to electronic banking. Through UPI, powered by our robust telecom network, we facilitated 172 billion transactions last year, amounting to nearly Rs 247 lakh crore. The nation’s growth is intrinsically tied to the strength of our telecom network. It was with this vision that the National Broadband Mission was launched.”