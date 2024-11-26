Assam CM thanks Gadkari for fast-tracking Jorhat-Dibrugarh Highway project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for implementing decisive measures to expedite the long-delayed Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway project.

The 127-km stretch, part of NH-37 (Old)/NH-02 and NH-715 (New), has faced persistent delays due to land acquisition hurdles, material shortages, and underperforming contractors. To address these issues, 11 contractors have been onboarded to speed up the project’s execution.

In a letter to CM Sarma, Minister Gadkari outlined key interventions to resolve bottlenecks, including: Dividing the Jorhat-Dibrugarh section into smaller, manageable segments for efficient progress. lanes to construct 9 Vehicular Underpasses (VUPs), 6 Pedestrian Underpasses (PUPs), and a flyover.

The procurement of 12 lakh cubic meters of earth, 11 lakh cubic meters of sand, and 5 lakh metric tons of boulders to meet construction needs.

Gadkari assured that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has been tasked with addressing challenges and ensuring thorough maintenance of Assam’s highways to make them traffic-ready.

CM Sarma commended the Union Minister’s proactive approach, expressing optimism about the project’s timely completion and its impact on improving road connectivity in Assam.