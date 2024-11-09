Gadkari announces transformative overhaul at IRC

Chhattisgarh is set to witness a transformative overhaul in its road infrastructure, with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announcing ambitious plans that aim to elevate the state’s road network to match the quality of American highways within two years. Addressing the 83rd Annual Convention of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) here, he approved projects totaling Rs 20,000 crore, including the construction of four-lane highways, multiple flyovers in Raipur, and eco-friendly innovations aimed at fostering sustainable development.

In his address at Science Ground here, he underscored the state’s developmental priorities, sanctioning the four-laning of major national highways connecting Dhamtari to Jagdalpur, Raipur to Balodabazar-Sargarh, Katghora to Ambikapur, and Bilaspur to Akaltara-Raigarh, extending to the Odisha border. These upgraded roads are expected to dramatically improve connectivity and streamline transportation across key trade and industrial routes. Further enhancing Raipur’s urban landscape, he announced the construction of four flyovers at Sarona, Udyog Bhawan, Telibandha, and Dhaneli junctions, along with extensive one-time improvement works on three crucial roads.

Highlighting the critical role of roads in economic development,Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed gratitude for the Union government’s support. “Roads are our biggest strength in building a strong economy,” said he, noting that improved infrastructure will serve as a foundation for sustainable economic growth. The CM also emphasized the need for an environmentally balanced approach, stating that state’s transport sector contributes approximately 40% of the country’s pollution. He urged IRC officials to adopt green technologies and environmentally sustainable methods in infrastructure projects.

As a key part of this green commitment, Gadkari championed the use of bamboo crash barriers, a pioneering eco-friendly innovation in Chhattisgarh, which offers a sustainable alternative to steel barriers. This initiative will not only reduce costs but also provide new income sources for rural farmers engaged in bamboo cultivation. “The bamboo crash barrier has the potential to replace steel entirely, creating an opportunity for Chhattisgarh’s farmers,” he said, urging engineers to consider this option as standard in the state.

Gadkari also highlighted biofuel developments, such as the production of bio-vitamins and bio-aviation fuel from straw, a recent initiative that has shown promising results in Meghalaya and Panipat. He expressed optimism that similar technology could be adopted in Chhattisgarh, promoting sustainability while benefiting the state’s agricultural sector.

The Union Minister emphasized the importance of safe and efficient roads, calling for concerted efforts to reduce road accidents through improved engineering and design. He urged engineers to implement advanced, high-quality projects that are cost-effective and benefit the public, in line with India’s goal of becoming a self-reliant $5 trillion economy. “All of you are Vishwakarmas of the nation,” said Gadkari, acknowledging the essential contributions of engineers to India’s infrastructure and economic ambitions.

Sai also took pride in Chhattisgarh hosting the Indian Road Congress convention during its silver jubilee year, a moment he described as “a milestone in Chhattisgarh’s journey.” He stated that Chhattisgarh’s development goals align with India’s broader vision of achieving developed nation status by 2047, with aspirations to double the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 2028. He underscored the priority of expanding rural road networks, enhancing road quality, and integrating green energy in road construction to propel Chhattisgarh toward these targets.