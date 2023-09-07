G20 Summit: PM Modi has a hectic schedule in next three days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Jakarta on September 6 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit and will be back the next day as the G20 is scheduled to begin on September 9.

He will have a busy itinerary this week leading up to the G20 Summit. According to the news agency ANI, PM Modi presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Ministers and the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

PM Modi will depart for Jakarta at 8 pm on Wednesday, fly for seven hours, and land at 3 a.m.IST on Sept 8.

He would next depart for the ASEAN-India Summit location at 7 a.m. and take part in the East Asia Summit at 8:45 a.m. IST.

PM Modi will leave for the airport shortly after the meeting and board a flight for Delhi at 11:45 am. He is scheduled to arrive in the capital around 6:45 pm on Thursday.

PM Modi wrote on X before departing for Jakarta, “Heading to Jakarta to participate in ASEAN-related discussions. This covers the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, which is centered on a relationship we adore. The 18th East Asia Summit, which focuses on crucial development fields like healthcare, the environment, and digital advances, is another event in which I will participate.

The ASEAN-India Summit will be the first after the status of the India-ASEAN relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic partnership in 2022. Reviewing the development of India-ASEAN relations and setting the course for future collaboration are the two objectives of the summit.

On September 8, PM Modi will meet with the leaders of three nations, including US President Joe Biden.

The G20 Summit will take place in the national capital on 9-10 September in which Prime Minister Modi will have a huge presence and role.