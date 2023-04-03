G20 meet on women empowerment in Kerala from tomorrow

The second meeting of the G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation (EMPOWER) will be held from 4 -6 April at Thiruvananthapuram.

EMPOWER is an alliance of G20 business leaders and governments that aims to accelerate women’s leadership and empowerment in the private sector. The G20 EMPOWER 2023 under India’s presidency aims to take forward India’s women-led development agenda.

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, women’s Empowerment is not just an issue of social justice, it is also an economic imperative.

Together, the G20 members represent more than 80 per cent of the world’s GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and 60% of the world population. Given its key role in the global economy, the G20 holds a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity. It also has a huge potential to deliver on women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The theme of the G20 EMPOWER 2nd Meeting is “Women’s Empowerment: A Win-Win for Equity and Economy”. India’s G20 Presidency is inclusive, equitable, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented pushing forward transformative changes toward women’s economic empowerment.

Today, countries are focusing on empowering women like never before. India’s G20 Presidency has come at a critical juncture and an opportune time too. The priority areas of G20 EMPOWER 2023 and efforts made under G20 EMPOWER Alliance during the past presidencies to accelerate women’s empowerment will be taken forward and strengthened under the 2nd EMPOWER Meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for the Ministry of Women & Child Development will grace the occasion and enlighten the august gathering. Sangita Reddy, Chair of G20 EMPOWER 2023 will be present for the meeting and will address the august gathering.

The G20 EMPOWER 2nd Meeting will be initiated, with an opening plenary session on Achieving Economic Prosperity by Empowering Women: Towards 25×25 Brisbane Goals followed by panel discussions.

The highlights during these dialogues would include Advancing Women’s Entrepreneurship through Mentoring & Capacity Building; Market Access and Financing; Role of STEM Education & Innovation for Scaling up Businesses; Enabling Leadership across all levels including at the Grassroots; Holistic well-being, including Mental and Preventive Health for Women’s Empowerment; Increasing Investment for Quality & Reach of Education, Digital Fluency and Lifelong Learning; Strengthening Women’s Participation in Scientific and Non-traditional Sectors of Work.

The side events on 4 April will also take up very important issues in the form of panel discussions on Enabling ‘School-to-Work’ Transitions and Career Development Opportunities; Investing in an Enabling Infrastructure to Support the Care Economy; Navigating Corporate Culture for Women Empowerment.

The closing plenary session will focus on identifying key outcomes and establishing actions across G20 EMPOWER priorities on points of consensus.