Coastal areas in Kerala affected by rough seas

The coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur in Kerala have been severely affected by rough seas.

In Thiruvananthapuram, areas like Puthenthoppu, Adimalathura, Pozhiyur and Poonthura saw houses and roads being flooded.

Fifty houses in the section from Kollamkot to Nirodi have been flooded. The road was completely submerged in water.

Around 10 families were evacuated from their homes after the water entered Pozziyur. Tourists have been banned from entering the sea at Kovalam

In Alappuzha, the storm surge is severe in Purakkad, Valanjavazhi and Pallithodu areas. Coastal residents in Alappuzha say the waves are similar to that of a tsunami.

The sea level has receded in the past few days in the coastal area. It was after this that there was a sea attack on the coast.

In Thrissur, the waves breached the sea wall and flooded houses. The storm surge is severe at Perinjanam in Thrissur. The waves hit the shore hard.

The storm surge was worst in Mundakkal in Kollam .Strong waves hit the shore here. Strong winds were also felt. The National Centre for Coastal Research has warned of strong waves and rough seas along the Kerala’s coastline on Sunday.