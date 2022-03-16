G-23 Congress leaders meet to discuss party’s debacle in 5 states

The G-23 leaders of Congress today held a meeting at former Rajya Sabha MP and party’s veteran leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence in the national capital to analyse the outcome of the recently held elections in the five states–Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur where the grand old party suffered a major setback.

The Congress G-23 leaders who met today include Kapil Sibal, Manish Tiwari, Anand Sharma, Bhupender Singh Hooda, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Prithviraj Chavan, Manishankar Aiyyar, Shankarsinh Vaghela, Praneet Kaur, PJ Kurien, Sandeep Dixit, Raj Babbar, Shashi Tharoor.

Meanwhile, in another development, the party has issued a press release stating that it has appointed Rajani Patil, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Jitendra Singh and Avinash Pandey to assess the post-poll situation and suggest organizational changes in the wake of recently held assembly election results.

The meeting comes a day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi sought resignations of the party’s chiefs in the five states.

The Congress president’s decision had come two days after the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, which was held at the party headquarters in the national capital on Sunday and endorsed the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.