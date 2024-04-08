Our Govt successfully faced 3 disasters in last 15 months: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the Congress party government successfully faced economic, disaster and political disaster since it assumed power fifteen months back.

Talking to media persons after reaching Dharamshala’s Gaggal Airport in Kangra from Delhi on Monday, he said: “The love of the people of the state is with the state government. During the fifteen months tenure, the present state government has fulfilled five guarantees.”

“We have evidence against the MLAs who were purchased and the BJP has made such leaders its candidates. One leader is the mastermind of the conspiracy, who might have received more than Rs 15 crore for the sale,” he alleged.

The people of the state are ready to teach a lesson to all the leaders who sold themselves, he claimed.

The Chief Minister said that assembly by-elections are going to be held on six seats and a decision on the resignation of three independent MLAs is likely to be taken soon.

“In such a situation, there are 34 Congress MLAs in the 68-seat State legislative Assembly. Therefore, the claims of BJP lack substance to form the government in the state. The opposition is just trying to mislead the people of the state by telling lies. The BJP leaders should make public how they will form the government in the state,” said Sukhu.

The Congress party is fully prepared for the elections, he added.

“We have presented the truth to the people of the state and the state government will take strict steps against corruption with full honesty,” he said.

Sukhu said that the final round of discussions for selection of Congress candidates has been completed and soon the party will field its candidates.

Leaders with a good and clean image will be given Congress party tickets, he revealed.

The Chief Minister said that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees has been restored and Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Fund has been launched from Lahaul and Spiti to provide Rs 1500 to women.

The Central Government provides Rs 6000 every year to the farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi, whereas the state government is providing Rs 18,000 every year to the women, he added.

“Apart from this, the state government is bearing the expenses of education of the children of 1.15 lakh widows and single women in the state. Along with this, the state government is also providing them financial assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh to construct a house,” said Sukhu, adding that the state government is also providing free treatment facilities to the elderly.

He further said that the present state government has also made many efforts to strengthen the rural economy.

“The present state government made a historic increase of Rs 13 in the minimum support price of cow milk to Rs 45, while the purchase price of buffalo milk was increased to Rs 55 per litre. With this, Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to provide a minimum support price on the purchase of milk,” he said.

Along with this, there has been a historic increase of Rs 60 in MNREGA wages, the minimum support price of wheat of natural farming has been fixed at Rs 40 per kg, and the rate of maize has been fixed at Rs 30 per kg.

“Ninety per cent of the population of Himachal Pradesh lives in villages and steps are being taken towards strengthening the village economy,” he said, adding that the Congress party will take all these achievements among the people during the poll campaign.