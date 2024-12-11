Freedom fighter and Raj centenarian MLA dead

The centenarian freedom fighter and former Rajasthan MLA Ranmal Singh Dorwal passed away at his native place in Sikar district Wednesday morning. An active functionary of erstwhile Praja Mandal, Dorwal (102) was born in a farmer family of Katarathal village in Sikar district. He breathed his last at his native village this morning.

In pre-Independence era, Dorwal remained active in the freedom movement as a member of the Jaipur unit of Prajamandal. In post-Independence period ,he held the post of sarpanch of his native village Katarathal for almost two decades and remained Pradhan of the Piprali Panchayat Samiti for 15 years. He was elected to Rajasthan State Assembly in 1977 on a Congress ticket, despite a strong Janta Party wave.

During a visit to Sikar, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had called on him about three months back. The sitting Lok Sabha member from Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal has condoled the veteran leader’s demise.

