Fourth Institutional Swarna Shalaka competition inaugurated at Patanjali University

The Fourth Institutional Swarna Shalaka Competition was inaugurated at Patanjali University under the joint aegis of the Department of Philosophy and Sanskrit within the Faculty of Humanities and Oriental Studies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chancellor of the University, Swami Ramdev, emphasized that embracing the tradition of scriptures inspires individuals to walk the paths of yoga, the Vedas, and the sages.

He further added that effort (purushartha) should be accompanied by knowledge and devotion.

The Vice-Chancellor, Acharya Balkrishna, highlighted that by following scriptures, they, in turn, protect and nurture us. He stated that through the remembrance of scriptures, Patanjali University is playing a pivotal role in preserving the Sanatan tradition.

He also remarked that Indian culture and Sanatan pride have remained intact through the wisdom of scriptures. The tradition of scriptures is highly beneficial for character-building, nation-building, global fraternity, and world peace. Patanjali University is committed to this cause with utmost dedication and determination.

The chief coordinator of the Swarna Shalaka Competition, Prof. Sadhvi Devpriya, shared that 475 students are participating in this competition by memorizing scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita, Shad Darshan, Upanishads, Panchopadesh, Neetishatakam, Gheranda Samhita, and Hatha Yoga Pradipika. The competition includes prize provisions worth lakhs of rupees for the winners.

The event witnessed the presence of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mayank Agarwal, Dr. Satyendra Mittal, Dr. K.N.S. Yadav, Kaviraj Dr. Manohar Lal Arya, Dr. Vijaypal Shastri, Registrar Swami Arshadev, Chief Central In-charge of Bharat Swabhiman Trust Swami Parmarthdev, Dean of Yoga Faculty Prof. Omnarayan Tiwari, Dean of Student Welfare Dr. Bipin Dubey, Controller of Examinations Dr. A.K. Singh, Deputy Registrar Dr. Nirmikar, Assistant Professor of the Philosophy Department Dr. Sanwar Singh, Acharya Badrinath Ballari, and other faculty members and students.

The program was conducted by Assistant Professor of Sanskrit, Dr. Gautam, and coordinated by Swami Ishadev.