Prakriti ki Holi: Baba Ramdev’s guide to celebrating with natural colors

As the festival of colors, Holi, is here, yoga guru Baba Ramdev has come forward with an important message – celebrate Holi the natural way, without harming your skin, hair, or the environment. In an era where synthetic and chemical-based colors dominate the market, Ramdev is encouraging people to return to nature and embrace ‘Prakriti ki Holi’ – Holi with natural, plant-based colors.

In a recent interaction, Baba Ramdev shared some valuable tips on how to enjoy the festival while protecting your skin and staying true to Indian traditions. His advice revolves around using natural ingredients, flower-based colors, and skin-friendly oils, ensuring that the joy of Holi doesn’t come at the cost of your health.

The beauty of Palash flowers

One of the most effective and traditional ways to create natural color is by using Palash flowers (Flame of the Forest). These vibrant orange flowers have been used in ancient Indian traditions to create saffron-colored dye.

According to Ramdev, soaking Palash flowers in water overnight releases a beautiful saffron hue that can be used to play Holi.

For those who want a richer and more intense shade, Ramdev suggests grinding the soaked flowers in a mixer-grinder. The paste can then be diluted with water and used directly as a liquid color. This method is not only safe for the skin but also adds a natural fragrance to your Holi celebrations.

“You can even play Holi by throwing rose petals or Palash flowers at each other. It is joyful and harmless,” says Ramdev, highlighting how nature offers vibrant colors without the need for harmful chemicals.

Patanjali’s herbal colors

For those who may not have the time to prepare flower-based colors at home, Ramdev recommends Patanjali’s natural Holi colors, available at Patanjali stores. These herbal colors are made from plant extracts and natural ingredients, ensuring that they do not cause skin allergies, eye irritation, or hair damage, which is often a concern with synthetic colors.

“These colors are completely safe and eco-friendly. They smell great and don’t cause rashes or itching,” says Ramdev.

Protect your skin with natural oils

Another essential tip from Baba Ramdev is to prepare your skin before stepping out to play Holi. Applying a protective layer of coconut oil, mustard oil, almond oil, or even cow ghee creates a barrier that prevents the color from penetrating deep into the skin. This makes it easier to wash off the colors later and keeps your skin moisturized.

“After playing Holi, if you feel any irritation or dryness, apply aloe vera gel. It will soothe your skin and reduce any redness,” he advises.

Holi with love, not chaos

Baba Ramdev also reminds people that Holi is a festival of love, unity, and joy, not chaos and intoxication. He strictly advises against using harmful substances like chemical colors, mud, alcohol, or drugs during the celebration.

“Holi should bring people closer, not create harm. Indian culture is all about nature, and this festival should reflect that spirit,” he says.