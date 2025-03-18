Four-day ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shastroutsav’ inaugurated at Patanjali University

The 62nd “Akhil Bharatiya Shastroutsav” competition, which is being organised from March 18 to 21 under the joint aegis of the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, and Patanjali University, Haridwar, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University Acharya Balkrishna said that Sanskrit is not merely an ancient language but a remarkable confluence of spirituality, science, and culture.

He emphasised that Sanskrit is India’s original language, rooted in truth and authenticity. Through such events, this invaluable heritage can be successfully passed on to future generations.

He stressed that Sanskrit is the foundation of knowledge and arts, and despite historical invasions and conspiracies, India’s culture, Sanskrit language, and scriptures remain relevant and strong today.

He pointed out that the Western perspective attempted to confine Sanskrit to mere rituals, creating a sense of inferiority, whereas in reality, Sanskrit empowers individuals across various domains.

He further stated that without Sanskrit, scriptures, and culture, our very existence would be at risk. Acharya Balkrishna asserted that Indian history is, in fact, the history of the world, and today, India is once again gaining recognition on the global stage due to its classical traditions and knowledge systems.

On this occasion, Prof. Srinivas Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, in his presidential address, said that Sanskrit is not just a means of communication but the soul of Indian culture.

He highlighted that this All India Shastra Competition is a crucial platform for preserving and promoting Sanskrit.

Through this competition, students get an opportunity to showcase their expertise in Vedic literature, philosophy, grammar, logic, astrology, literature, and music, while also learning from one another to master the profound aspects of Sanskrit.

He remarked that the 62nd All India Shastra Competition is not just a symbol of Sanskrit’s glorious history but also a significant step towards preserving India’s cultural heritage.

Prof. Varkhedi commended Patanjali University and its affiliated institutions for playing a pioneering role in reviving India’s knowledge traditions. Addressing the students, he emphasised that studying Sanskrit texts should not be limited to passing exams but should become an integral part of life.

The guest of honour, Prof. C G Vijaykumar, Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit University, highlighted that identity, culture, economic values, and knowledge—all originate from India’s knowledge tradition.

He described knowledge as the true strength of a nation and stated that India is undergoing a transformative phase where discussions on Indian knowledge traditions are gaining momentum across the country. In this context, he described this Shastra Competition as a significant initiative towards realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Dr N P Singh, Executive Chairman of the Indian Education Board, and Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson of the Sangeet Natak Academy, also shared valuable insights on India’s knowledge traditions, culture, and the Sanskrit language.

A “Vakartha” discussion was also held on this occasion, where scholars from various parts of India engaged in deep discussions on the “Janikratupakritih” Sutra used in different scriptures and philosophical traditions.

The discussions focused on Advaita Vedanta, Panini’s sutras, and their commentaries, analysing the usage and interpretation of the Prakriti Sutra through classical reasoning, grammatical analysis, and philosophical perspectives. Scholars such as Acharya Srinivas Varkhedi, Acharya Devdutt Patil, Acharya Gyanendra, Acharya Brajbhooshan Ojha, Dr Bilwakupeshwar, and Acharya Tulsi Kumar participated in the discussion.

The event was attended by Prof. Sadhvi Devpriya, Dean of Humanities and Ancient Studies at Patanjali University, Prof. Mayank Kumar Agarwal, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Satyendra Mittal, Director of Distance Education, Alok Kumar Singh, Registrar, Swami Arshadev, University Disciplinary Head, as well as faculty members, students, researchers, and scholars from Patanjali University, Haridwar, and Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi. The programme was hosted by Prof. Pawan Vyas.