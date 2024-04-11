Four students killed, 15 injured after school bus overturns in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

In a tragic incident, at least five students were killed and 15 others got injured after their private school bus met with an accident in Unhani village of Haryana’s Mahendragarh district on Thursday.

While four students were brought dead to the Nihal hospital in Mahendragarh, one succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The 15 injured are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals where their condition is said to be stable.

“Four students were brought dead and one critical student who was put on a ventilator, passed away at the hospital. Fifteen injured students have been referred to another hospital,” said Dr Ravi Kaushik, Nihal hospital, Mahendragarh.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the school bus’s fitness certificate had expired six years ago in 2018.

The SDM and other officials reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said that he was disturbed to hear about the accident and suspended his election campaign for today. He also requested authorities to provide all the possible help.

“My mind is disturbed on hearing the tragic news of death and injuries to many children in the school bus accident near Unhani village of Narnaul. I pray to God that the children injured in this accident get well soon. The state government and local administration are requested to provide all possible help including free treatment to the affected families and all the injured,” Hooda said, adding “in view of this accident, I am postponing my election campaign program for today.”