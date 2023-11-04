Four of family jump together into canal in Samana, Punjab; girl, father rescued

Four members of a family reportedly experiencing financial difficulties jump together into the Bhakra canal on Friday near Chupki village in Samana, Punjab.

The man’s wife and seven-month-old daughter washed away in the canal, but he and his five-year-old daughter were saved.

Superintendent of Police, Operation, Saurav Jindal, stated that Charna Ram (36), along with his daughter Jasmeen, hurried to the Civil Hospital, while efforts were underway to find his wife Kailo Devi (35), as well as his daughter Jasleen.

The family belonged to Samana’s Marauri village. The incident happened this afternoon when labourer Charna Ram called a family member and said that he and his wife had made a suicide plan and that he and his kids were going to jump into the canal because he was in serious financial trouble.

Witnesses said that Charna Ram shoved his wife Kailo Dev into the canal first, while she was holding their younger daughter on her lap. After that, Charna Ram leaped, along with his other daughter.

As soon as the witnesses sounded the alarm, children sitting beside the canal also leaped to the rescue, saving Charna Ram and his daughter, while Kailo Devi and the baby were carried away.

It is learnt that Charna Ram’s and his daughter’s conditions is stable. They have been put under surveillance by the district administration.