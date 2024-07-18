Four killed as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP

Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday in which at least four passengers were killed and 20 people were injured.

The 15904 Chandigarh Dibrugarh Express derailed between Gonda-Mankapur railway section in the north eastern railways. The accident spot is 25 kilometers away from Gonda and around 150 kms from Lucknow.

District officials have confirmed the death of four passengers in the accident so far.

The accident happened near Pikaura village of Motiganj police station area. At quarter to three, two coaches derailed, after which 12 more coaches overturned.

Sources said the train was running slowly when the accident occurred.

NDRF & SDRF teams have been rushed to the spot.

Eye witnesses said an AC coach had overturned in which several people are still trapped inside.

Railways has also issued a helpline and top officials of the national transporter are reaching the spot.

DRM Lucknow has left for the incident site.

CPRO Pankaj Singh of North Eastern Railway said some trains will be diverted, the list of which will be released soon.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident. He has instructed the officials to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief work and provide proper treatment to the injured. North Eastern Railway has issued helpline numbers, that is, Lucknow – 8957409292 and Gonda- 8957400965.