Four arrested for Bettiah bus gang rape

Four suspects were nabbed on Wednesday, a day after a youngster was allegedly raped on a bus in Bihar’s West Champaran, police said.

The woman claimed in an FIR filed at the Bettiah women’s police station in West Champaran that she boarded the Patna-Bettiah bus in Motihari and was gang-raped by the bus’s driver, conductor, and assistant while the bus was driving.

She claimed that the accused offered her food laced with sedatives and that when she ate it, she passed out. She was then gang-raped by the accused.

When the bus arrived at Bettiah bus station, the driver, conductor, and several passengers locked the bus and fled. When the victim regained consciousness, she began knocking on doors and windows to draw the attention of passers-by. Some of them spotted her, removed her from the vehicle, and reported the event to the local police.

A police crew arrived at the bus stop and transported her to the Town police station to file an FIR. The case was subsequently transferred to Bettiah, a women’s police station.

The SHO of the women’s police station said that an FIR under relevant sections of gang rape was registered and four accused were arrested in this connection. Further investigation is on, she added.

(with inputs from IANS)