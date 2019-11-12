While the Congress party is taking its time to decide whether to give any kind of support to the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar said “there should be stability” whatever the decision.

According to reports NCP is not very happy with the delay. He told reporters, “We (NCP) waited for their (Congress) letter yesterday. But we did not receive the letter by the evening. It was not right for us to give the letter. Whatever be the decision, there should be stability.”

He further said, “From morning 10 am till 7:30 pm on Monday, our leaders including Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel were waiting for their letter. They (Shiv Sena) had to submit the letter till 7:30 pm. If Congress was not sending its letter of support, how could we give ours?”

Ajit Pawar on query whether they are blaming the Congress for “delay”, said, “We fought elections together. That’s why we should make the decision together. The Congress is taking its time to decide because it didn’t contest with the Shiv Sena. The Congress and NCP contested together.”

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi today spoke with NCP supremo on phone regarding the situation in the state.

Sonia also deputed three senior leaders, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel and Maharashtra Congress in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge, to Mumbai to speak to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his party workers and discuss on the formation of a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

They have reached Mumbai and shall meet Pawar and other party leaders to finalise the nitty-gritty of government formation, said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.

“We have no majority. Without the three parties (including Shiv Sena) coming together, no government is possible. But whatever decision is taken will be only in consultation with the Congress,” Malik told mediapersons.”

Earlier, Malik said at a meeting of all 54 NCP legislators and party leaders, it was decided to authorise party chief Sharad Pawar to take all necessary decisions pertaining to government formation, set up a committee for the purpose and end the political uncertainty in the state.

“Among the speakers were state NCP President Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar and others. The legislators were also informed of the status and progress of discussions with the Congress,” Malik added amidst speculation of President’s Rule.

The NCP, the third largest party after the elections, has been invited by Governor B.S. Koshyari to attempt to form the government and inform him by 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

“We will make the decision and likewise the Congress should also take the decision,” he said.

The Governor last evening asked the NCP, which finished third in last month’s Maharashtra polls, to form the government after the BJP and the Sena failed to stake claim to power.

NCP is throughout maintaining that it will not proceed with its decision till the Congress leadership takes a call on government formation in the state.

The NCP has 54 MLAs in the 288-member assembly while the Congress has 44.