Former Rajasthan MLA gets 3-year jail term for slapping forest officer

A local court in Kota has awarded a three-year jail term to former Rajasthan MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat in a two and a half years old case related to slapping a forest service officer.

The SC-ST Special Court in Kota on Thursday sentenced former BJP MLA Rajawat and his aide Mahavir after they were convicted of slapping IFS officer Ravi Kumar Meena on March 31, 2022. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the two convicts.

Rajawat said he would file an appeal in the high court against the conviction. The court granted bail to the convicts to facilitate the filing of the appeal.

