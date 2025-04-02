Robbed shop of Rs 8 lakh to gift smartphone to wife, SW Delhi man lands in jail with accomplice

In a case that illustrates how far a husband can go to express his love for his wife, even if it means committing a crime, a man resorted to burglary with the sole motive to gift his wife a smartphone on their wedding anniversary.

The accused, along with his accomplice, have been arrested for robbing a shop in the Kakrola area of South West Delhi Rs 8 lakh on the intervening night of March 21-22, the police said on Wednesday.

Based on the analyses of around 100 CCTV footages, the police zeroed in on the accused, identified as Ashok, and arrested him with the car used in the commission of the crime from IFFCO Chowk Gurugram, Haryana.

His accomplice, Manoj, was also nabbed later, from Bahadurgarh, Haryana and four smartphones were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he resorted to the theft as he could not afford valuable gifts for his wife due to weak financial conditions. So, he plotted a burglary with his friend.

The cops mentioned that both of them were involved in over two dozen cases of theft and snatching.