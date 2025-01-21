DIG, superintendent suspended for VIP privileges for businessman Boby Chemmanur in Jail

The Kerala government has suspended two prison officials over allegations of providing VIP treatment to businessman Boby Chemmanur, who was briefly housed at Kakkanad district jail following his arrest in the actress harassment case.

Central Zone jail DIG Ajaykumar and Superintendent Raju Abraham were suspended, pending inquiry, following the investigation report submitted by DIG of the jail (headquarters) MK Vinod Kumar. The DIG of jail headquarters reportedly recommended strict action against the two officials.

There has been an allegation that businessman Boby Chemmanur was given special privileges at the District Jail in Kakkanad. Following the direction of the director general of Prison and Correctional Services, Balram Kumar Upadhyay, DIG of Prisons (Headquarters) M K Vinod Kumar has conducted an enquiry in the matter.

The jail chief found that the Central Zone DIG had come to the jail with Bobby Chemmanur’s friends while he was on remand and had given them an opportunity to meet in the superintendent’s room. The action was taken as it was a violation of prison rules.

There are reports that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to director general of Prison and Correctional Services, Balram Kumar Upadhyay after the allegations surfaced.