Former President Pranab Mukherjee has become the latest high-profile leader to be tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

In a tweet today, Mukherjee informed that he has been found COVID-19 positive while on a visit to hospital for a separate procedure. He further requested people who have come in contact with in the last week to isolate themselves and get tested for Coronavirus.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Soon after veteran Congress leader Mukherjee shared the news, leaders, cutting across party lines, wished Pranab Mukherjee a quick recovery.

Immediately after the tweet, the Congress party took to its Twitter handle to wish the ex-President a speedy recovery.

We wish former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid. @CitiznMukherjee — Congress (@INCIndia) August 10, 2020

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ramvilas Paswan tweeted, “I am worried about the news of former President Pranab Mukherjee ji testing positive for Covid-19. I pray to God for your speedy recovery.”

Former Union minister Milind Deora, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar and several other leaders also wished for the speedy recovery of Mukherjee.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Railway minister Piyush Goyal among others, also wished speedy recovery of the former President of India.

Please take care sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health @CitiznMukherjee https://t.co/GrptWPAM2p — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 10, 2020

I pray for the well being and speedy recovery of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I am confident he will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly. Wishing him strength and good health https://t.co/56TESwSUJs — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 10, 2020

The news of the former President testing positive for COVID-19 comes on a day when India reported a spike of 62,064 fresh cases taking the total tally to 2,215,074. With more than 1,000 fatalities in the last 24 hours, 44,386 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in India.

Earlier on August 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on doctor’s suggestions.

Shah had taken personal charge of controlling the spiralling numbers of Coronavirus cases in the national capital and bringing them down to below a thousand per day.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, also on the same day, tested positive for Coronavirus.

Hours later, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

A day later, Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah too tested positive for the virus.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on July 25 tested positive for the virus. He was admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal.

Earlier, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, and party spokesman Sambit Patra were also detected to have the disease.