Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, sources said. Singh was admitted to the AIIMS’ Trauma Centre around 5 pm after the complaint of fever.

The hospital’s sources said that the veteran Congress leader has been said to be in stable condition now.

The hospital said that Singh has been vaccinated against the Covid -19 and was shifted to the hospital “a matter of precaution” due to his age.

The 88-year-old former PM had received his two vaccine doses of Covaxin, first on March 4 and the second on April 3.

Top political leaders have wished Singh a speedy recovery after news of his hospitalisation broke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the former prime minister “good health and a speedy recovery”.

Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time.”

India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 19, 2021

“Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery,” tweeted Mamata Banerjee.