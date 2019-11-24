Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Joshi died at a private hospital in Bhopal on Sunday after prolonged illness, a family member said. He was 90.

“He breathed his last at the Bansal Hospital in Bhopal,” his son and former state minister Deepak Joshi told news agency PTI. The former chief minister is survived by three sons and three daughters. His wife died a few months back, a source said.

The last rites will be performed on Monday at his ancestral town Hatpipalya in Dewas district, former BJP MP Alok Sanjar said. Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the hospital soon after receiving news of Joshi’s death.

PM Modi also expressed his condolences on Joshi’s demise saying “He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India. He made a mark as an effective legislator. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Kailash Joshi Ji was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh’s growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India. He made a mark as an effective legislator. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his grief on twitter, “ Shri Joshi will be remembered for his work for the development and growth of Madhya Pradesh and its people.”

Sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Kailash Joshi. A political worker, leader and remarkable legislator, Shri Joshi will be remembered for his work for the development and growth of Madhya Pradesh and its people. His demise leaves a huge void in our public life. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 24, 2019

Born on July 14, 1929, Kailash Joshi, who was called the “saint of politics”, served as the state’s chief minister from 1977 to 1978. He was elected MLA for eight terms and also served as member of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.