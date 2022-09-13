Follow Us:
Former Kerala minister N M Joseph passes away

Joseph was the forest minister from 1987 to 1991 in the LDF government headed by E K Nayanar.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | September 14, 2022 12:04 am

Former Kerala forest minister and senior Janata Dal(S)  leader Prof N M Joseph passed away at a hospital at  Pala in Kottayam on Tuesday. He was 79.

Joseph was the forest minister from 1987 to 1991 in the LDF government headed by E K Nayanar. He was a professor of economics at the Pala St Thomas college.

Joseph started his political career through KSU, the student wing of Congress. After the split in Congress in 1969, he stood with Congress (O) and became the vice president of the Youth Congress(O) Kerala unit. Joseph joined the Janata party in 1977.

He had served as the state president of Janata Dal(S)  and was its national vice-president.

