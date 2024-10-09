Former Kerala DGP R Sreelekha joins BJP

Former Kerala Jail DGP R Sreelekha joined the BJP on Wednesday. She received the membership from the party state president K Surendran at her residence here. Sreelekha was the first woman from Kerala to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1987 and also the first female Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala

Speaking to the media, after receiving the membership, she said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication to the nation that attracted her to the BJP. “It took me only three weeks to make a decision. I was an impartial police officer for 33 years. But after retirement I have to observe things from a different perspective. So, with my knowledge and experience I realise that this would be the best way to continue to serve people” she said

BJP state vice president C Sivankutty, Thiruvananthapuram district president VV Rajesh were also present on the occasion. Her statement in 2022 that actor Dileep, who was the alleged mastermind in the 2017 actor assault case, was innocent, had erupted a controversy in the state . Sreelekha was the DGP of prison when Dileep was in judicial custody.

