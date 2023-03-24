‘Foreign govts must act against attacks on Indian missions’

India on Friday made it clear that it would like to see action by foreign governments against pro-Khalistan elements which recently indulged in vandalism at Indian missions in some countries.

At a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, when asked about vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, said, “On the issues of security, whenever we feel there is an issue relating to the security of our missions abroad high commissions and embassies, this issue is taken up. Whenever we have concerns where we feel that there will be some activities that may harm our interests, we do take it up.”

He pointed out that India has strongly taken up the matter of vandalism and attacks on the Indian missions in London and San Francisco with the governments of the UK and the US apart from issuing statements in this regard.

The spokesperson stated that India expected the host governments to take action to identify and prosecute all those involved and also take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. He also hoped that the government would provide full and adequate protection to Indian missions as well as to the personnel working there.

“I think that’s probably what your question was, assurance… Yes. Look, on that element we just say look, I think we are not interested in just assurances. I think we would like to see action. That’s why I would leave it at that,” the spokesperson added.