For spouses of G20 leaders, a meeting with women farmers, millet food and more

The spouses of G20 leaders who will be accompanying their partners during the G20India Summit in Delhi from September 9-10 will experience Indian culture, cuisine and traditional and modern art during their stay in India. According to Meenakshi Lekhi, MoS Ministry of External Affairs said that on September 9, the spouses of the G20 leaders will visit Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

They are also scheduled to meet some women farmers of the country and experience millet cuisines. Later in the day, they will inaugurate an exhibition called ‘Roots to Routes’ where world’s oldest chariot will be showcased. During their India stay, the spouses of G20 leaders will also visit some of the top laboratories of the country. They will also visit National Gallery of Modern Arts.

“On 9th Sept, they (Spouses of G 20 leaders) will visit the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. They will meet some women farmers and will also see some of the top laboratories…Their first experience will be about millet, which is our traditional diet…In the second half, there will be an exhibition called ‘Roots to Routes’ where we will showcase the oldest chariot in the world…,” said MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi.

Advertisement

The two-day G20 Summit is scheduled to be held under India’s presidency from September 8 to 10 in Delhi’s newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre. Several top international leaders from member countries and special invitees, including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the G20 India in Delhi.

Besides the main event, at least 15 heads of states will hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit. US President Joe Biden, Mauritius PM Pravin Jaugnath and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will hold bilateral meeting with PM Modi on Friday. UK PM Rishi Sunak and several other leaders will meet the PM Modi on September 9. French President Macron is scheduled to have a working lunch with PM Modi on September 10 at the end of the G20India summit.