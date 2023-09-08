G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi to hold 15 bilateral meetings; Biden, Macron and Sunak on the list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold as many as 15 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit 2023 being held in national capital Delhi from September 9 to 10 under India’s presidency. According to sources, the prime minister will hold three separate bilateral meetings with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, US President Joe Biden and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth today.

Bilateral meetings with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be held on September 9 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, news agency ANI said, citing sources.

On September 10, Prime Minister will have a separate bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the form of a lunch. A pull-aside meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudueo and bilateral meetings with leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU, Brazil and Nigeria will also be held on September 10.

Biden to arrive in Delhi today:

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden departed from the United States for New Delhi earlier today. Biden will land in India in the evening. The US President is scheduled to participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, according to a White House press release.

On Saturday, Biden will participate in an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US President will then participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 1: “One Earth”.

Later in the day, he is slated to take part in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 2: “One Family” of the G20. Biden will also participate in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. His day will wrap with a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders.

Macron to arrive on Saturday

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday for a two-day visit to attend the G20 Summit. Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting likely in the form of a working lunch at the end of the G20 Summit on September 10.

The G20 Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held in New Delhi under India’s Presidency from September 9-10.

(With agency inputs)