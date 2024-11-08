Focus on geopolitics: Army Chief stresses operational readiness during visit to Western Command

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Upendra Dwivedi has called on senior military leaders to remain vigilant about global geopolitical developments, stressing the importance of bolstering the Indian Army’s preparedness against evolving threats.

During a visit to the Western Command Headquarters in Chandimandir, General Dwivedi reviewed the Command’s operational readiness.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander of the Western Command, briefed General Dwivedi on key operational, training, logistical, and administrative matters essential to the Command’s effectiveness. The briefing covered ongoing modernization efforts and strategic reforms aimed at boosting combat capabilities and refining operational efficiency.

Commending the Western Command’s efforts, General Dwivedi highlighted the critical role of integrating advanced technologies to enhance response times and effectiveness in the field. As part of his visit, he also toured forward operational areas in the Kathua-Pathankot region, where the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Yol-based Rising Star Corps briefed him on the security landscape and the readiness of troops stationed there.