Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that Kerala has lost its famed tag line of ‘God’s own country’ because of the LDF government’s policy of appeasement of fundamentalists.

Speaking at a public meeting at Tripunithara near Kochi,organised in connection with the reception accorded to the ‘Vijaya Yatra’ led by BJP Kerala president K Surendran, Nirmala Sitharaman said Kerala which was famed as ‘God’s own country’ has now become ‘fundamentals own country’, because of the LDF government’s appeasement of the fundamentals.

The union finance minister said that the CPI-M, which is leading the LDF government in Kerala is not just engaged in minority appeasement,but also the appeasement of the fundamentalists.

She alleged there is a secret deal between the CPIM and SDPI. Alleging that the law and order situation has gone worse under the LDF rule in Kerala, she said the Walayar rape cases, killings of Kripesh and Sarathlal and the recent murder of RSS worker Nandu Krishna in Alappuzha are examples for this.

She further said that the state government under Pinarayi Vijayan is neck deep in corruption and the government failed to contain the spread of Covid-19. She said the slogans of the 1921 Mapplla rebellion, which she termed as a rebellion against the majority community is being again sounded in Kerala.